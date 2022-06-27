Iron Man doomed his entire Civil War team

There is an indisputable fact, almost all the members of the Iron Man team in Civil War have ended quite badly.

Attention SPOILERS. The movie Captain America: Civil War divided into two the Avengerssince on the one hand there were those who supported Hombre de Hierro and others who were next to Captain America. In fact, there was a battle at an airport and only Thanos put them back together. But it is clear that some have done better than others.

First let’s review the two teams. who was led by Hombre de Hierrothey composed it Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), along with Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Vision (Paul Bettany) Spider-Man / Peter Parker (Tom Holland), War Machine / James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) and Black Panther/T’Challa (Chadwick Bosemann).

Meanwhile he Captain America / Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was with Ant-Man / Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) The Winter Soldier / Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Scarlet Witch / Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olson) Hawkeye / Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Falcon / Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Some have had worse luck than others.

In the team Hombre de Hierro almost all of them have had a very negative future. As Tony Stark Y black widow died in Avengers: Endgame (2019), both sacrificed themselves for the good of humanity. Vision it has been transformed into another version and for now its whereabouts are unknown. spider-man he lost his aunt May and also his girlfriend and his best friend do not remember who he is. While Black Panther will die before the events of the sequel, but this has to do with the tragic death of the actor Chadwick Boseman. Finally, War Machine it seems that he is the only one who is free for now and has recovered from his injuries, he will also star in his own series of Disney Plus titled Armor Wars.

While the team of Captain America almost everyone has been lucky. As steve rogers traveled to the past and met Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) to live a full and happy life. Ant Man will premiere its third installment and continues with its relationship with Wasp / Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). To the Winter Soldier he has been forgiven for all his crimes and begins to live a new life, just like Hawk Eyewho seems to have found a very capable replacement, as is Kate BishopHailee Steinfeld Y Falcon has been promoted to new Captain America. Although the only one who has had a worse fate has been Scarlet Witchwho died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

So we can check that support Captain America it comes out much better than Hombre de Hierro. Now tell me… And what team are you on?