Iron Man has never actually used his most powerful armor. And the reason will break your heart

It’s been quite a while since the good times of Avengers: Endgame, a film that represented the highest point ofMarvel universe bringing together all the heroes of the franchise, united for the fight against a common enemy of immense strength and crazy ambitions: the now famous villain Thanos.

It goes without saying that the clash cost the lives of many historical faces of theUCM, including the beloved Iron Man, who in the epilogue of the adventure made the final sacrifice to save the Universe from the destructive plans of the titan. As the ScreenRant website pointed out, the hero chose to present himself on the battlefield – even knowing that it would be the toughest fight of his life – without taking advantage of the technology and the most powerful armor he created: that of Rescue.

In fact, it was immediately clear when Pepper she presented herself on the battlefield with a strength and endurance never seen before, that her armor was clearly superior to that of Iron Man. In a way it is a real weapon of mass destruction, designed to ensure that she took no risk in battle. In short, Tony’s real concern has always been to protect his family, not to have his life saved in battle. Otherwise, he would have created a male counterpart for himself.

This desire is well expressed during the events of Age of Ultron, when the hero explains that his great goal is to create “An armor to put around the world”. And in a way, well, this sentence takes on very different nuances afterwards Endgame, because basically it is what Iron Man managed to achieve shortly before his death: donating the most powerful armor to protect his, of the world. That is Pepper Potts.

In the cast of the cinecomic Marvel we have seen Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Here is the official synopsis released by Disney:

Loading... Advertisements

The final epic of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating Devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but they must do it together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

Photo: Marvel Studios

Source: ScreenRant

Read also: Shang-Chi: Did a scene from the movie just solve one of the biggest unknowns of the MCU?

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED