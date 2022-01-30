Iron Man has never used his most powerful armor. And the moving reason will break your heart

Avengers: Endgame is the film that stood at the pinnacle ofMarvel universe, bringing together all the heroes of the House of Ideas and placing them in the presence of Thanos, ruthless and inescapable villain. The clash with Thanos was fatal to many of the great protagonists of the MCU, including of course Iron Man, who in the epilogue of Endgame he sacrificed himself to ensure that the entire Universe escaped the evil intentions of the Mad Titan.

As the ScreenRant website pointed out, the hero decided to show up on the field knowing that it would be the toughest fight of his life, but without using the technology and the most powerful armor he created: that of Rescue.

When his beloved Pepper Potts showed up in that fight, with his strength and resistance unheard of until then, it was immediately clear that the armor at his disposal was much more powerful than that of Iron Man. On balance it was a weapon of destruction of mass and Tony’s priority, at that moment, turned out to be protecting his family, not saving himself from death (this, in fact, dissuaded him from giving birth to a male counterpart).

In Age of Ultron Tony Stark explained that his big goal was to create “An armor to put around the world” and in a sense, after Endgame and shortly before the death of Iron Man himself, this proposal can be said to be fulfilled: the most powerful armor to protect his, of the world, turns out to be Pepper Potts.

In the cast of the cinecomic Marvel we have seen Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye) e Josh Brolin (Thanos).

