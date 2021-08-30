Iron Man, James Gunn defends Robert Downey Jr. claiming he’s irreplaceable: “I’ve seen the screen tests”

Imagine an actor who is not Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Iron Man it’s an almost impossible feat and James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission, intervened in defense of the stars after the publication of an article claiming otherwise.

The exchange of views was sparked by a tweet shared by the The Sunday Times in which a theory was supported that cannot be shared by everyone.

The idea at the heart of the article published in the magazine was that almost any other actor with a sense of humor and intelligence like Robert Downey Jr. could play Tony Stark. In fact, the journalist claims that the viewers are more faithful to the character than the actor who plays Iron Man.

James Gunn, who has long worked in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy, has however severely denied this hypothesis. The director wrote: “I’ve seen the screen tests. This is nonsense“.

The filmmaker did not add any further details, however he is not the first person involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to argue that Robert Downey Jr played an essential role in building the character brought to theaters by Jon Favreau who significantly helped lay the foundation for box office dominance of House of Ideas comics movies.

Gunn will return to the comic book universe Marvel with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the director anticipated: “It’s going to be my last Guardians movie. Future collaborations with Marvel? I don’t know. Never say never. Too many people said never again and then backed off. So I won’t say. I know this is going to be the one.” Dave Bautista’s latest film in the Guardians franchise and he and I are connected in a way “.