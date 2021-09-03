Iron Man, Kevin Feige: “Involving Robert Downey Jr. was a big risk”

The rehabilitation of Robert Downey Jr. and the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe went hand in hand. During an interview with Cinema Blend, Kevin Feige defined Tony Stark’s role assignment to Downey Jr. in Iron Man as the greatest risk ever for Marvel.

Avengers: Endgame, the meeting between Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans

As reported by Independent, about the relationship between Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man, Kevin Feige said: “I was lucky enough to get involved in the first Spider-Man and X-Men movies. However, our goal was to make an Iron Man movie. I think the biggest risk in that movie was putting the role of the starring in Robert Downey Jr. It was a very important risk but, at the same time, the best thing that happened at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn’t be here talking about it. I firmly believe that! “.

Directing the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film in 2008 was Jon Favreau. At the time, Robert Downey Jr. was trying to rebuild his career, which was undermined by alcohol and drug abuse. Speaking of the actor, Kevin Feige went on to state: “Robert was an extraordinary actor, we weren’t the only ones to know. But he wasn’t an action movie star yet, much less a box office star. The risk we ran was not assigning him the role. Then Jon Favreau had some sort of of vision and insisted on involving him. From that moment on we became more courageous and began to risk more and more “.

Recently Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man ended up at the center of a controversy. A Times tweet that Iron Man could be played by any actor sent Robert Downey Jr. fans into riot. Also speaking on the matter was James Gunn, who defended Robert Downey Jr. and his versatility.