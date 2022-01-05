Iron Man Mark IV, a 1000 euro action figure from Hot Toys

Hot Toys, a well-known manufacturer of 1/6 and 1/4 scale action figures, has recently announced a new and colossal figure for the line Quarter Scale Series taken from Iron Man 2 starring the armor of Iron Man Mark IV. The figure, made of plastic and metal, reproduces in 1/4 scale, for one overall height of about 65 cm, the armor that Tony Stark shows off at the Stark Expo after having launched himself from a plane making an entrance to say the least flashy, between smoke bombs and Iron Man themed dancers, do you remember it? This new version of Iron Man Mark IV will be available in two versions, the first with only the character and a second with the addition of the Suit-Up Gantry, or the base (75 cm wide and 36 cm deep) equipped with mechanical arms that carefully undress Tony Stark leaving him in an elegant suit. Both the figure and the Suit-Up Gantry, already the subject of a 1/6 scale version in past years, will be equipped again with LED lights and will be fully articulated allowing the figures to assume any type of pose.

The figure is articulated in each of its components, even think only of the hands that are equipped with joints in each phalanx. From what we see in the official photos released by Hot Toys as accessories there will not be a second head but it will be possible to raise the mask showing the face of actor Robert Downey Jr., who played the Tin Man for more than ten years. Among the other accessories we can see a set of interchangeable hands with fixed pose, interchangeable decals for the Suit-Up Gantry, the donut box with donut and drink and finally a whole series of weapons and missiles that can enrich the Iron Man Mark IV.

Clearly we are talking about an object of a certain caliber and not really for all budgets but if you are intent on buying we point out that the price for the basic version is about 540 euros while for the full version we are talking about 950 euros, both due out for the month of June… 2023. If we have intrigued you with this type of product we point out many offers still present in the network of the same manufacturer, shoot your beam at this link.