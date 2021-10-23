Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. had refused to shoot a famous MCU scene: that’s what

One of the most significant moments of Avengers: Endgame see Robert Downey Jr. utter a joke that entered the imagination of Marvel fans. However, the star was not at all convinced of shooting that sequence in the shoes of Iron Man, as revealed in the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, written by Tara Bennett And Paul Terry.

The ‘offending’ scene is obviously the one in which Tony Stark utters the line: “I am Iron Man”, which according to what was told in the past by Tom Holland, was improvised on the set by the actor himself, as there was no real script.

Kevin Feige tells: “When he found out we wanted to shoot a new, more exciting version of the scene, Robert didn’t want to do it at first“.

To confirm this thesis is also Anthony Russo: “It was difficult for Robert to understand where we were in the narrative. When you are in the editing room you work with the material every day, you have a deep understanding of it, you have explored it in every possible way. That doesn’t mean a new idea can’t hit you. At that point we were really sure of what the scene needed “.

Avengers Endgame, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, was released in theaters in 2019. Twenty-second chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. In the cast Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson(Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Here is the official synopsis released by Disney:

The final epic of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating Devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but they must do it together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

Source: Comicbook

