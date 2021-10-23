News

Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. had refused to shoot a famous MCU scene: that’s what

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

One of the most significant moments of Avengers: Endgame see Robert Downey Jr. utter a joke that entered the imagination of Marvel fans. However, the star was not at all convinced of shooting that sequence in the shoes of Iron Man, as revealed in the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, written by Tara Bennett And Paul Terry.

The ‘offending’ scene is obviously the one in which Tony Stark utters the line: “I am Iron Man”, which according to what was told in the past by Tom Holland, was improvised on the set by the actor himself, as there was no real script.

Kevin Feige tells: When he found out we wanted to shoot a new, more exciting version of the scene, Robert didn’t want to do it at first.

To confirm this thesis is also Anthony Russo: “It was difficult for Robert to understand where we were in the narrative. When you are in the editing room you work with the material every day, you have a deep understanding of it, you have explored it in every possible way. That doesn’t mean a new idea can’t hit you. At that point we were really sure of what the scene needed “.

Avengers Endgame, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, was released in theaters in 2019. Twenty-second chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. In the cast Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson(Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Loading...
Advertisements

Here is the official synopsis released by Disney:

The final epic of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating Devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but they must do it together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

Source: Comicbook

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

746
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
701
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
592
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
522
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
489
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
417
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
413
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
382
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
359
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
328
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top