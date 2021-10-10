Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr. on his comeback: “never say never!”

Attention attention! In a recent interview Robert Downey Jr. broke through on his comeback as Iron Man

Iron Man is the Marvel Comics superhero who prior to the interpretation of Robert Downey Jr. on the big screen he was well known only to comic book fans. The actor managed to channel so much potential into his own Tony Stark to make it a worldwide sensation immediately after the release of the cine-comic that would then kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the movie Avengers: Endgame we witnessed with great pain the farewell of the character who, after snapping his fingers with “his” Infinity glove, cannot resist the power of the Infinity Stones and dies tragically and heroically, leaving a cosmic void in the hearts of his adventure companions and, of course, ours.

Robert Downey Jr. he had given his final farewell to the MCU but recently gave an interview to GQ in which he opened a small breach, a glimmer of hope to see him again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course he could have said it like this, pour parler, as they say, but in short, hoping is certainly not a crime! After all, we know that the heroes of Marvel Comics (at least in the comics), do not remain corpses forever. it (almost) never happens. Despite this, the actors are not immortal and therefore the cinematographic section of the House of Ideas has to deal with recasting and various evolutions (since the problem of de aging has already done very well). Then, when asked by GQ to reprise the role of Iron Man, Downey he said:

Well … I got off that train for now. There is the real world to be saved. But never say never.

Guys, it will also be a small sentence extrapolated from an interview in which RDJ he might have joked but come on, who wouldn’t want to see Iron Man again? In the real world, Downey founded the Footprint Coalition, described as a coalition of investors, donors and storytellers committed to downsizing technologies to restore the good of the planet. The Footprint Coalition invests in high-growth, sustainability-focused companies and grants charitable grants to nonprofits that promote the adoption of environmental technology, the website reported.