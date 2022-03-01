‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr Takes a Walk With MCU’s ‘OG Jarvis’ James D’Arcy, Shares Photo

Robert Downey Jr. has shared a selfie with James D’Arcy, the English actor who played the role of Edwin Jarvis in the MCU series Agent Carter. He also appeared in the role for a cameo in avengers endgame when Tony went back in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones.

“OG Jarvis (@mrjamesdarcy) and Tony take a hike,” Downey Jr wrote in the caption.

D’Arcy’s Jarvis, who was a butler to Tony’s father, Howard Stark, and also took care of Tony as a child. Tony’s AI assistant JARVIS (Just a pretty smart system) was a tribute to his former butler.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1V5AEX1IzUw

Downey Jr was part of the MCU from its inception (2008’s Iron Man) to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. He made Iron Man one of the world’s best-known superheroes. That’s saying something, as previously the superhero was pretty minor and not entirely popular with comic book readers, let alone the rest of us.

The critical and commercial success of the first Iron Man movie gave Marvel Studios the confidence to move forward with 2012’s The Avengers and everything that followed.

Although his character Tony Stark or Iron Man was sacrificed at the end of Avengers: Endgame, fans still demand the actor’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though Tony is dead.

Since the MCU now has time travel and there will be a multiverse soon, the dead don’t necessarily stay dead.

Downey Jr’s last big screen project was the 2020 fantasy drama Dolittle, which was a critical and commercial flop for Universal, the studio behind the project. The Iron Man star’s next project is Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated multi-star play Oppenheimer. The film stars Cillian Murphy in the title role, with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Alden Ehrenreich, among others.