Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr. thanks Terrence Howard for his role in the cinecomic

13 years after the release of Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. thanked Terrence Howard for contributing to his starring role. Here are his words.

Robert Downey Jr., protagonist for decades of the cinecomic Marvel in the role of Iron Man, thanked Terrence Howard, his colleague in the cast of the first film, for contributing to his role, which has become so important in the MCU.

An image of Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man

More than ten years after the release of the first Iron Man, which hit theaters in 2008, Robert Downey Jr. has mentioned Terrence Howard in the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a text that tells for the first time the whole history of Marvel cinecomics. The actor, in fact, quoted Terrence Howard, who played James “Rhodey” Rhodes before the arrival of Don Cheadle, saying that without him his role would not have been the same: “I go back to day one and want to express my gratitude to Howard (our original Rhodes), who was an integral part of my role.”.

Terrence Howard, in reality, was the first to join the cast of Iron Man, as a big fan of the comic. Apparently, as he himself shared a few years ago, he played a very significant role in getting Robert Downey Jr. the lead role, even though over the years he made known his grudge against his colleague.

In fact, a few years ago, Terrence Howard publicly said that he was betrayed by the protagonist of Iron Man, because due to his salary tripled after the success of the first film, there was no longer a chance for him to return to Iron Man 2. and in subsequent Avengers movies.

Despite this, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. does not forget the importance of his role and his character, putting aside the misunderstandings he had in the past.