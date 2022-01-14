Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. was jealous of a fellow Avenger: “Fuck this guy”

Don’t want Dominic Toretto, but the concept of “family” is not just the prerogative of the franchise Fast & Furious. Even the group he led the Marvel universe in the last ten it has always been described as a united family, a close-knit group of colleagues and friends. From Iron Man to Thor, passing through Black Widow And Hulk, characters and actors have shared a long journey but have not always gone “love and agreement”.

To reveal it is Jeremy Renner, in chronological order the last major Marvel star to entertain MCU viewers with the series Hawkeye. During a podcast interview Armchair Expert podcast, initially praised the bond that unites the original Avengers:

“The best thing that has happened in the last 11 years of the Marvel world, for me and I think for everyone, is that the original 6 Avengers have been together all along. There have been marriages and divorces, children have been born, many things have changed in our personal lives as well as in the careers we have shared together in a special way “

Yet, he also shared a funny anecdote about it Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth. The two stars of Iron Man and Thor met for the first time together on the set of The Avengers of 2012 and the impact apparently was… Particular. Jeremy Renner said:

«If you’ve played sports, it’s like becoming part of a new team. I knew Robert Downey Jr. e Scarlett Johansson, but not Hemsworth […] It’s great, but we didn’t know it. The first day we walked around with costumes, it felt like Halloween. We were excited, but we also felt ridiculous. I felt like we all knew each other, somehow, except for this Hemsworth who came from Australia. He was the tallest, the most beautiful… Downey Jr. was like ‘We have to break his knees. We have to take him out. It’s too beautiful, too tall, too glamorous, fuck this guy! “

A reaction that is “understandable” after all, seeing the baggage of charm and muscles of the Australian actor. Other stars of the MCU are perhaps less flashy, however under the cloak they have nothing to envy to the muscles of the Thor actor: for information ask Benedict Cumberbatch, whose recent shirtless photo left fans in awe.

