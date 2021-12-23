News

Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. was not irreplaceable for the Sunday Times: fans riot

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe there has not yet been a more iconic face than that of Robert Downey Jr: only Chris Evans with his Captain America can perhaps aspire to dethrone Tony Stark, but our Iron Man is probably the most recognizable face of the MCU today. The Sunday Times, however, does not think so.

According to some posts that appeared on the official Twitter profile of the British newspaper, in fact, world cinema is experiencing a period that puts the character in front of the actor, making the star who some time ago thanked Iron Man for the turning point in his career also replaceable.

A theory that, predictably, has not been received too well by almost all Marvel fans: “When you question RDJ as Iron Man remember that Jon Favreau has literally fought against everyone to accomplish this thing“,”Stan Lee said that Robert Downey Jr. was born to play Iron Man“,”RDJ transformed Iron Man from a B-comic character to a flagship face of a franchise“are some of the comments with which the fandom has demolished the Sunday Times.

And you, which side are you on? Do you think Robert Downey Jr. is irreplaceable or you wouldn’t have pulled your hair out in case the role of Tony Stark had passed to another? Let us know in the comments! Iron Man aside, in the meantime, let’s take some time to talk about the new villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

