Iron Man, the Avenger shouldn’t have died using Thanos’ glove. And the reason is valid

Almost three years have passed since the tragic events of Avengers: Endgame but even today some fans have failed to come to terms with the death of Tony Stark. In fact, while rumors circulate about the hero’s successor and the same adventure companions have gone (albeit laboriously) on with their own lives, theories circulate on the web that try to prove that the sacrifice of Iron Man it was completely free.

In fact, a very widespread thesis speaks of a certain immunity of the Avenger to Gems of the Infinite. According to some, in fact, it is impossible that his mind came unprepared to that moment, especially considering that man has had to deal with the coveted stones for years. In particular, some fans pointed out that Stark had already resisted Loki’s Mind Stone during the New York events shown in The Avengers. But why was the hero immune to the influence of the God of Deception artifact?

Remember when in Iron Man 2 Are there any new elements being added to the reactor that Iron Man’s alter ego has built? Well, the source material had in turn been in contact with the Tesseract and therefore with the Space Stone. Simply put, what powers Tony’s armor would have the same matrix as the gems that led to his death. According to the hypothesis, therefore, the proximity to this source of power would have made him partially immune to their effect and therefore could have survived the use of Thanos’ Glove. It is no coincidence that the hero on several occasions seemed to resist the blows inflicted by the villain and this leads us to believe that he was strong enough not to die – like the Hulk or the Mad Titan himself.

A fascinating theory, which however does not consider two very interesting details: in the first place Stark was not plagiarized by Loki and his scepter for the simple fact that this affected an inorganic part of the hero. The artifact of the God of Deception in fact tapped on the man’s chest, right where the reactor is located; this means that he never really came into contact with the Mind Stone.

Secondly it is necessary to point out that at the end of Iron Man 3 he has the splinters removed that risked entering his heart and therefore his life at that point is no longer conditioned by the reactor. So it is possible that the power of the Tesseract is no longer connected to the armature. However, it is of a mysterious energy that we are talking about and anything can be, but ultimately it seems that the theory has only tried to push away the moment of farewell to the Avenger as much as possible.

What do you think about it? Does the theory seem to you to be valid? Let us know in the comments!

Source: CBR

Photo: Marvel Studios

Read also: For Robert Downey jr. only one hero is worthy of replacing Iron Man. And incredibly he is not Spider-Man

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED