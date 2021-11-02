Iron Man: the most curious details on Robert Downey Jr.’s audition

The associate producer of Iron Man, Jeremy Latcham, revealed some of the most curious details about the audition of Robert Downey Jr. for the role of Tony Stark in the Marvel Studios film.

Latcham recalled the audition in the recently published book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” (via CBR): “A Mercedes comes at full speed. He had a girl who danced the hula-hoop on the dashboard. Then there was this huge guy, covered in tattoos, with a long beard, extravagant glasses and a hat… he was Robert Downey Jr.’s right hand man, Jimmy Rich. He gets out, walks and opens the door ”. Downey came out of the car in what Latcham described as a purple dress with a giant scarf. “He puts his scarf over his shoulder and says, ‘Young man, where to go for hair and make-up?’ I thought: ‘Good heavens … what did I just see?’ “

After going through the makeup department, Downey went to the set. “Shoot just one take and the whole crew bursts into applause. Boom! Tony Stark is here! “, Latcham said. As Rich explained, Downey hadn’t auditioned since playing the legendary Charlie Chaplin in Charlot, 1992 biopic, which is why he took the casting process seriously and risked everything for the audition. “Robert has a work ethic that goes beyond anyone I’ve ever worked with,” Rich added. “It’s inspiring. I saw him get under, but not like he did for this role. “

Robert Downey Jr. would have continued to gain critical and public acclaim for his portrayal of superhero Tony Stark, a character who through the first Iron Man in 2008 actually launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After reprising the role in multiple sequels, Avengers movies, post-credit scenes and more, Downey ended his run as the character with selfless sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, completing his MCU journey after more than ten years. Below you can see the actor’s screen test for Jon Favreau’s film: