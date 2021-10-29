Iron Man, the producer reveals interesting details on the audition of Robert Downey Jr.

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe it is impossible to imagine anyone other than Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, the role seemed tailored to the actor who became a mainstay of the entire franchise and performed a really compelling audition.

Director Jon Favreau had to fight hard for it, given his troubled past, but the part was his from the moment he finished his audition. Timothy Olyphant auditioned on the same day as RDJ, while Sam Rockwell was also shortlisted, but they couldn’t hold its own against Downey.

In the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe authors Tara Bennett and Paul Terry revealed that Downey hadn’t auditioned for a role since playing legendary director and comedian Charlie Chaplin in director Richard Attenborough’s 1992 biopic, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Which is why he took the casting process very seriously, if you’re curious take a look at the first photo of Downey wearing the Iron-Man helmet.

The desire to wipe out the competition saw him show up already completely inside the character, with producer Jeremy Latcham revealing how far he went to persuade the studio: “A Mercedes stops at 900 miles per hour. There was a girl who danced the hula-hoop on the dashboard. This huge dude covered in tattoos with a long beard, glasses and a hat; who is Robert Downey Jr.’s right hand man, Jimmy Rich, walks out and opens the door. He swings the scarf over his shoulder and says: “Young man, which side of hair and make-up?”. I was like, ‘Good heavens. What just happened? ‘ He takes a take and the whole crew bursts into applause. Boom! Tony Stark is here. “



It sounds like exactly the kind of thing both Tony Stark and Robert Downey Jr. would do, so it’s no surprise the two have become so close. Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 and after reprising the role in multiple Avengers sequels and films Downey ended his run in Avengers: Endgame, completing his journey in the MCU that lasted over ten years. We leave you with 5 Robert Downey Jr movies to see if you loved him as Iron-Man!