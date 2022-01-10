Iron Man, Tom Cruise and Tony Stark in a fan art (PHOTO)

Artist Rahan Nejraoui has made possible a dream of many: he transformed Tom Cruise into Tony Stark through his incredible fan art posted on Instagram.

Thanks to Rahan Nejraoui, Tom Cruise has finally been able to embody the role of Tony Stark in Iron Man through an incredible fan art inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe: although the star has never taken part in an MCU film, the actor was one of the first names considered by Marvel Studios in 2007, before Robert Downey Jr .

Thanks to the innovations introduced by the Multiverse, many artists have had the opportunity to revisit old heroes giving them new and very different destinies and some artists, including Rahan, have decided to give life to one of the most historic casting scenarios of the MCU , inserting Cruise into Iron Man’s armor.

The digital artist shared his latest masterpiece, depicting the actor as the hero of the MCU, on his personal Instagram account. The artwork sees the action star wearing armor similar to Iron Man’s Mark 43 armor seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Nejraoui revealed that he was inspired by Tom Cruise’s original casting story, as well as rumors he’d heard about the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel and the star’s eventual cameo: “I’ve heard some rumors that Cruise may appear as a variant of Tony Stark in Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness“.