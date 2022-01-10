Iron Man, Tom Cruise as the Marvel hero is the best thing you’ll see today [FOTO]

Like the fans Marvel they know, news of an involvement of Tom Cruise in the MCU. It is inevitable that it will be like this again in this period, given that according to one of the most famous rumors the actor could even appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a variant of Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

The rumor has been circulating for two years now, but a digital artist has decided to go back to it and create a fan art that puts Tom Cruise as Iron Manworn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe only by the Untouchable Robert Downey Jr. from 2008 to 2019, the year of the character’s death in Avengers: Endgame. He seems to have drawn inspiration from one of the MCU films rahalartswho shared his work on Instagram by writing:

“I’ve heard some rumors that Tom Cruise could appear as a variant of Tony Stark in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It would be great to see other variations of famous MCU characters. More, Tom Cruise had really been considered for the part before RDJ“

And it’s true: for the part of Iron Man, in addition to the interpreter who later made him a planetary hero, he was also considered the star of Mission: Impossible and 4 other very famous actors. Not only that: Cruise has “risked” to debut in cinecomics in another famous title, that is Watchmen from Zack Snyder and in a decidedly surprising role.

What do you think? Would you really like to see him in the MCU in this role, or does Iron Man have to remain the one and only RDJ? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Marvel – Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Advanced Imaging Society

