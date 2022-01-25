Iron Man, Tony Stark prepares to face the Avengers as Iron God

The most recent Iron Man run, curated by screenwriter Christopher Cantwell, has seen Tony Stark getting his biggest power-up so far, which made him the almost omnipotent being known as Iron God. In the preview of Iron Man # 16, Iron God will find himself facing his old allies: the Avengers.

During the last run, Iron Man, during a clash with the villain Korvac, came into possession of the Cosmic Power, source of unlimited energy usually held by Galactus. Thanks to the Cosmic Power, Iron Man gained divine-like powers, renaming himself Iron God. Back on Earth after his fight with Korvac, Iron God will now have to contend with the Avengers, awed by his amazing new powers.

“I don’t think this has ever been done before“Cantwell says in an interview with SuperHeroHype.”It’s not easy to find paths never taken by characters with an editorial story like Iron Man’s. I tried to do something new for a comic with # 14, which is devoted entirely to Tony’s inner experience as the Cosmic Power is infused. in his body. What would it be like to suffer something like this? What would a person feel mentally and sentimentally, going through such a radical change in his very existence?“.

The preview of Iron Man # 16 shows Iron God initially looming over New York visually very similar to what Galactus did in its infancy, recently cited by the Disney + What If series and the Eternals movie finale (although director Chloe Zhao revealed that Eternals initially had another ending).

Later, with the arrival of the Avengers, Tony Stark returns to normal size, although, given his new powers, you don’t seem particularly intimidated by the Marvel heroes’ deployment of forces.

Iron Man # 16, by Christopher Cantwell and Julius Ohta, will be published in the United States on January 26, 2022. Below, the preview of the issue. Staying on the subject, it might interest you to find out who else was vying for the role of Iron Man besides Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.