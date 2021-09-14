Iron Man, Tony Stark Was Adopted? A detail from Avengers: Endgame seems to confirm this

Despite having a decidedly heroic ending, there is a detail in Avengers: Endgame that casts a dark shadow on the past of Tony Stark. Before becoming Iron Man, was in fact the son of the genius Howard Stark, but is it really so? One joke in particular seems to reveal that Tony Stark was adopted.

It wouldn’t be such a shocking thing: in the original comics in fact it turns out that the hero Marvel he is not the natural son of Howard and Maria, but one who was adopted after their biological firstborn was born with a terrible condition. The clue comes in the scene set in the 70s in the course of the latest MCU film for Robert Downey Jr. When he meets his father while taking the Gem of the Infinite, the two speak precisely of the pregnancy of the wife and mother of the Starks.

When Howard reveals that he is bringing gifts to his wife, who is pregnant and about to give birth, Iron Man’s reaction is strange: the hero even asks when the father is expected. An unusual question, considering that he’s talking about his birthday. From here the fans have come up with the theory that at that juncture Tony Stark would have understood that he was adopted, or that at least his parents had another child besides him.

However, they expressed their opinion on the matter Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely – the same writers who explained why at the end of Endgame Iron Man had to die and Captain America to survive. In this case, some time ago they debunked the theory and stated that no, Iron Man was not adopted by the Starks.

The answer is contained in the audio commentary of the home video version of Avengers: Endgame and here Tony’s reaction to his father’s sentence is analyzed. It is confirmed that everything is due to the fact that the father is worried about the birth of a son who at that moment is giving him advice on how to raise him. Also, it’s understandable the emotional state of the character, who is having the incredible opportunity to talk to his long-dead father with whom he has had many unresolved issues.

What do you think about it? Would you have preferred it to be confirmed that Tony Stark has been adopted, like in the comics?

