Iron Man: Top 10 Differences Between Movies and Comics
Iron Man became the most popular and successful hero in the whole new world MCU. Charismatic, outgoing, fun and heroic, before Captain America: Civil War there was no superhero like him. Without Iron Man, L’Marvel Cinematic Universe it wouldn’t be what it is now.
Two worlds contribute to creating the myth of the hero: that of comics and that of films. L’Iron Man on the drawing is different from the animated one in many respects. Robert Downey Jr. , in the role of Tony Stark, helped create a new version of the character, eliminating most of his negative characteristics and glossing over what has always made the hero problematic in the Marvel Comics. Let’s now see together the 10 main differences between the two worlds!
10In the comics, Iron Man was adopted
Iron Man he is the son of the industrialist Howard Stark and of Maria Stark. Given the genius of the two, Tony he inherited the intellect of his parents. The hero grows up with a resentment towards his father, who often puts him aside to devote himself to his work completely.
Things in the comics are different: Tony is not the son of Howard And Maria, but he is adopted by the couple. However, he grows up developing a remarkable intelligence, similar to that of his parents. Furthermore, in the Marvel Comics Winter Soldier it does not kill the Stark And Howard sells his soul to Mephisto for success.