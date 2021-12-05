Iron Man: Top 10 Differences Between Movies and Comics

Iron Man became the most popular and successful hero in the whole new world MCU. Charismatic, outgoing, fun and heroic, before Captain America: Civil War there was no superhero like him. Without Iron Man, L’Marvel Cinematic Universe it wouldn’t be what it is now.

Two worlds contribute to creating the myth of the hero: that of comics and that of films. L’Iron Man on the drawing is different from the animated one in many respects. Robert Downey Jr. , in the role of Tony Stark, helped create a new version of the character, eliminating most of his negative characteristics and glossing over what has always made the hero problematic in the Marvel Comics. Let’s now see together the 10 main differences between the two worlds!