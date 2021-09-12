Iron Man walking the Course: Downey jr. after Cortona arrives in the city – Chronicle

Arezzo, 12 June 2021 – He landed also on the Corso, in style of super heroes to which for years it offers often and willingly his face, even if covered with impenetrable masks. Him, Iron Man: or if you prefer Tony Stark, in short Robert Downey Jr. One of the beautiful and impossible of American cinema, the irony of a Clark Gable intertwined with an Eastwood’s jaw.

Strolling around the Corso, Thursday afternoon, like a perfectly normal Aretino. AND if in Cortona in 5 minutes everyone had recognized him, with the autograph hunters ready to launch into the road to reach him on Rugapiana, here he passed almost invisible. Almost: because Iron Man also went shopping.

It dropped down from the upper town, perhaps after having made a passage in Piazza Grande: there are those who assure that they have seen him park in via Pietri and jump not on the spaceship or on one of the worlds of the Avengers but on a simpler escalator.

Who knows if he will have appreciated the good fortune of finding it on the move, even if the ski lift had prepared all his life for the arrival of Downey. In fact, according to the version given by some curious passers-by, he landed on the roof of the city and from there he went down the Corso,. «But sorry, aren’t you? …». “Yes I am”. Aladina Bonarini, a name that seems to come from the same Disney house of the Avengers, immediately finds confirmation, from the «Bolgherello shop in the upper part of the Corso.









“Too bad he doesn’t know English well,” he mumbles the next day, with his head always on the adventure of the day before. “An easy going person, direct: he was advised among the perfumes, he chose some of our products ». Unlike Cortona, neither a bodyguard nor the beautiful wife Susan, evidently remained in the castle between Umbria and Tuscany where the actor is spending his holidays. Waiting for the productions to restart.

Aladina, rightly, asked him for a photo: and he does not deny himself to anyone, the smile under the cap and the look of an eternal, ironic seducer. The cell phone for the shot was taken by his son, who, like kids his age, has no problems with technology. Then he continued his walk. Around at 4pm on Thursday, when there are certainly no paparazzi or selfie hunters lurking around.

He appeared in the Bindi shop, the kingdom of toys. None of the owners present at that time, Shop assistant, a Persian girl with gorgeous black hair, didn’t recognize him at the moment. Except when some girls have spotted him, ready to take to the target.









And again the very skilled boy to shoot. Even happier than before, having in the meantime conquered one of the creative games crowding the store shelves. A training for him and for his father, the most credible interpreter of Sherlock Holmes: the sequel is scheduled for the next few months. The training has begun: in full course