Iron Man, who else was vying as Tom Cruise instead of Robert Downey Jr?

It’s no secret, and it was Feige himself who revealed it: taking Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man was a risk to the MCU. A risk that paid off, as it launched the Universe we know today at its best, and led everyone to become attached to the character of Tony Stark. But who was vying with Downey Jr. for the role? Let’s find out all the names!

Several actors were first considered Downey Jr. which, it must be remembered, has a rather turbulent past. In fact, in the period in which he was chosen for the role, the actor had overcome his well-known drug problems for the past 5 years, and was beginning to regain stability. Furthermore, it was certainly an actor who had never acted as the main star in an action movie. However Favreau had decided: he really wanted him. Not that the options were lacking.

In fact, there was a big name in the running at the time: Tom Cruise. The actor actually admitted that he didn’t come as close as many believe. However, he would undoubtedly have been spot on as the wealthy philanthropist, both for verve and for his skill in action scenes. Physical qualities that he would certainly have too Hugh Jackman, also approached to the role, which is not new to films of this genre: in fact, he then became Wolverine in the film version of 2013.

However, one of the first to be contacted by Favreau was Sam Rockwell. The chameleon actor has in fact the perfect face for Tony Stark, and is able to bring a wide range of emotions to the screen, something not for everyone. Too bad that a certain Robert Downey Jr. then entered the games. But never mind, because Rockwell took part in the franchise but in another role in Iron Man 2!

Surprisingly, among the names taken into consideration for the 2008 film there is also that of Di Caprio. Although the director did not want too well-known names, in fact, the famous actor was certainly in his golden age, and even just thinking about the possibility of having him for the character was a must. However, he was never officially offered the part as far as we know.

Finally there is Clive Owen, which was certainly in contention. The British actor would certainly have given different shades to the character, but at the end of the games he was not considered fully suitable for the role.

Regarding projects prior to the 2008 film, it seems that several actors have almost ended up playing Iron Man in the various products of the early 2000s: among them Nicolas Cage stands out, followed by Rob Lowe and Timothy Olyphant. None of them, however, have ever managed to bring their Tony Stark to the screen.

Downey Jr. played Tony Stark for many years, and eventually left the role with the death of his character. A farewell, that of Iron Man, which aroused a very strong reaction in the public, leading many to ask for his return. Will it happen in the future? For now it seems like no, but never say never.