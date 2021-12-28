Iron Studios – Steve Spielberg’s statue from Jaws

Iron Studios, a company known among collectors all over the world for its accurate productions, is pleased to announce a new statue dedicated to one of the great classics of Steven Spielberg: Jaws!

Iron Studios – The statue from Jaws

The new Iron Studios statue replicates the final scene of the fight between the brave hunters and the most famous carnivore in cinema. A real gem made in 1/10 scale dedicated to all passionate collectors. Indeed, more than a collectible statue, it can be defined as a true work of art. It meticulously replicates all the details seen in the film thanks to a sculpture studied in detail. From the images it is possible, for example, to notice the extreme realism in the textures and colors. The result of this meticulous work is a product of excellence.

Obviously the statue is produced in a limited edition.

Credit: Iron Studios

The materials and dimensions

The Iron Studios statue dedicated to Jaws is made in polystone and may contain traces of PVC, metal and fabric. Being a limited production, the statue is completely hand painted by skilled artists.

Speaking instead of dimensions, the work is produced in 1/20 scale. More specifically we are talking about about 80 cm in height, 104 cm in width and just under 40 cm in depth. The material used for its realization is really a lot, for a total weight of well 24 kg.

Credit: Iron Studios

Release date and price

The statue, after being unveiled during the annual Inside Iron Studios: Second Edition virtual event during CCXP Worlds 2021 in the Worlds to Collect arena, is currently available for pre-order. It will be distributed in the third quarter of 2022 and has a cost of 2,999.99 dollars.

For more images and information, please refer to the Iron Studios website.