Ironheart, Anthony Ramos of In The Heigts has joined the cast of the Marvel series!

In December 2020, Marvel announced Ironheart, and little has been heard of the new Studios series since then. After the arrival of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, now also Anthony Ramos joins the cast.

Ramos therefore continues his rapid rise in Hollywood after his appearance in the film In the Heights and after having dealt with the world of action in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It is not yet clear which character Ramos will play in Ironheart, but according to many it will be introduced in much the same way as Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, which we first saw in an extended cameo in Loki, which gave us a hint that he will be the next big villain in the MCU. Her colleague, Thorne, will make her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is expected to lay the foundation for the series.

Ironheart will consist of six episodes, as has already happened for other Marvel series such as the recent Hawkeye, and Chinaka Hodge will take care of the script. Many hope this series will lead to the return of Robert Downey Jr. In fact, the protagonist of the show, Riri Williams, drew inspiration from the character of Iron Man for her Ironheart of her, of which she was a great fan. We’ll see.