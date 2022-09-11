Ironheart: GLOW actress Shakira Barrera joins the cast of the Disney+ series

Another big name joins the cast of the series Marvel/Disney+.

Shakira Barrera, nominated for the Emmy Awards thanks to the series GLOW (2018) in which she played Yolanda, will be part of the actors of iron heart .

Her role in Ironheart is still unknown.

In a site report Deadlinethe new series from Marvel Studios, Ironheart, has just added Shakira Barrera in the cast of the series. The Nicaraguan-American actress and dancer is best known for her role as Yolanda, aka Yo-Yo, on the show glow (2018). She and the other cast members also received a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild.

Barrera also made an appearance on the show Shameless (2020-2021), but also in the game far cry 6 (2021) ofUbisoft. She has indeed lent her features to one of the rebels of the title, Camilla “Espada” Montero. Rumors about Barrera joining iron heart had already been circulating since May 2022. Marvel and disney have not, however, issued any comment on the report, but it seems that the presence of the actress in the show is confirmed. The Marvel studio is still silent on Barrera’s role in iron heart.

Other known names for the Disney+ series

First appeared on the big screen in the film’s trailer Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the arrival of Riri Williams in the MCU, alias Ironheart, is indeed confirmed. Iron Man’s successor in armor will be played by Dominique Thorne. The genius creator and inventor will also make her debut in Black Panther 2. The latter will mark the end of Phase 4 for MCU.

The cast also includes Anthony Ramos, who starred in the musical hamilton (2020). He will be accompanied by Manny Montana (Good Girls), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story and Brave New Worlds), Shea Coulée (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Zoe Terakes (Wentworth).

Conclusion

Announced for 2023, the series iron heart will be part of Phase 5 of the MCU and the main character will introduce the new heroine in armor. The studio will not fail to include clues for its future works. By next year, new information will confirm or not the other rumors surrounding the series.

