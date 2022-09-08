Ironheart: Shakira Barrera (GLOW)’s turn to join the cast

Still being filmed, the series iron heartwhich will allow Riri Williams to make his solo debut after his introduction at the end of the year in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, continues the casting announcements. As the American media learn who will be part of the series, the outlines of the characters (and faces) that we will be led to discover in the future of marvel studios. On the program of the day, an actress from another successful series, and who comes to enlarge an already very generous female cast.

From wrestling to the MCU, there is only one step

As so often, the informant Deadline is pleased to bring us the news: the actress Shakira Barrera has therefore joined the cast of iron heartfor a role kept secret but which we know is regular (normal), understand that his character should appear throughout the six episodes of the series marvel studios. Barrera will therefore come to keep company with Dominique Thorne in the main role of Riri Williamsas well as Regan Ailyah, Shea Coulee or Alden Ehrenreich.

Shakira Barrera started her acting career in the late 2000s, early 2010, with her participation in two short films, and a one-time role in Grey’s Anatomy. It was afterwards that she went on to projects of greater importance, playing in Freak Out or Faking It. It is most certainly her role as a wrestler in GLOW which has earned him the most recognition with the general public, while his latest series is Sprung. Amusingly, she held the role of agent King in 2020 in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELDbut it is doubtful that his casting for iron heart make him do it again – unlike the series netflix and its superstars, marvel studios does not seem to want to recognize the liabilities of the old productions of Jeph Loeb.

The mystery therefore remains whole as to the role embodied by Shakira Barrera, while waiting for the first images to be shown to us, in a few months. The series is expected for fall 2023 on Disney+.

Source