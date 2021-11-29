Ironheart: that’s when the shooting of the new Marvel series will begin

The series reportedly Ironheart by Disney + dei Marvel Studios, with Dominique Thorne in the role of Riri Williams, she will begin filming in Chicago onApril 2022.

After the death of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, fans began to wonder if the Marvel Cinematic Universe would attempt to give the cloak to a new or existing character.

It was announced in late 2020 that the MCU would follow the comics and introduce Riri Williams, a young genius who re-proposes Tony Stark’s technology to become the heroine known as Ironheart.

Later came the news that Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah) will play Riri in a series entitled precisely Ironheart on Disney +.

Ever since Marvel Studios confirmed that a Ironheart, fans have been very curious about what the show will contain.

The specific details of the story have yet to be revealed, although other MCU projects are now more awaited, such as for example Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Kevin Feige revealed, in this regard, that Thorne’s debut in the MCU as Riri Williams will arrive in the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther.

The photos from the set of Black Panther 2 have offered the first look at Riri, but many are waiting to check out her and any Ironheart costume she’ll be wearing.

Now there is a small update on the progress of Ironheart, as a Production Weekly production grid shared on Twitter by @ dodgerfan4life9 reveals that filming will begin inApril 2022 in Chicago.

It was previously reported by Murphy’s Multiverse that filming on the show would begin in April 2022, but it was not known at the time that Chicago would be the base for the production.

It makes sense, however, as Riri is from Chicago in the comics.

If the start of filming of Ironheart will be in April 2022 means the screenwriter Chinaka Hodge he has about a year to complete all the scripts before the cameras start rolling.

Ironheart it currently has no related directors or confirmed supporting characters.

However, there is a strong possibility that MCU veterans like War Machine (Don Cheadle), Pepper Potts (Gwenyth Paltrow) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) may appear.

Many also hope that Robert Downey Jr. you come back as an AI version of Tony Stark.

In the meantime we can affirm that the presence of Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever it could mean that Shuri (Letitia Wright) and other characters from the sequel may appear.

If it is therefore true that the filming of Ironheart will begin in 2022, fans can expect to see the show on Disney + in 2023.

Marvel Studios generally takes about a year or so to release a show from when filming takes place.

This could allow this series to arrive in the first half of 2023, which would be just a few months after the debut of Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

