Ironic and disruptive, La Piccola bottega degli hrori arrives at the Nuovo, 14, 15, 16 January 2022 Events in Udine

Audrey II is the magical plant born during a solar eclipse capable of fulfilling all the wishes of poor Seymour, a boy in a small flower shop in New York. But to do this, the greedy and spiteful vegetable must feed on something very, very particular.

Arrives in regional premiere at the Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine, from 14 to 16 January, The little shop of horrors, one of the most successful musicals of all time in a new, highly acclaimed staging. Ironic, disruptive, full of twists, the show was born in 1982 from the creativity of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (artistic couple who won Academy Awards, Golden Globe and Grammy Awards) starting from the 1960 film of the same name directed by Roger Corman , with a rookie Jack Nicholson. Since then, the success of the The little shop of horrors – of which there are fifteen versions in different languages ​​- it has never known setbacks, conquering audiences all over the world.

What comes to the New from Udine is the new adaptation of the show directed by Piero Di Blasio, with Giampiero Ingrassia, Fabio Canino and the explosive Belia Martin, former interpreter of the acclaimed Sister Act. The cast is completed by Velma K, international Drag Singer (the plant Audrey II), Emiliano Geppetti (the dentist Orin), three extraordinary choristers always on stage and the ‘ensemble made up of four performers.

The replicas

Four reruns on the bill. Let’s go Friday 14 January at 8.45 pm to continue Saturday 15 at 4 pm and 8.45 pm and, finally, Sunday 16 at 5 pm The theater box office is open from 11 January 2022 with the usual hours: from Tuesday to Saturday from 4.00 to 7.00 pm. On the occasion of the launch of the new presales, on 11 January the counters will also be open from 9.30 to 12.30. Purchases are also possible online at the website www.teatroudine.it and by accessing the Vivaticket portal.