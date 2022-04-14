‘Ironic and immoral’: Cubans react to images of an exclusive dinner attributed to the San Remo

images of a dinner at the Hotel Nacional, where the questioned Festival San Remo Music Awards in Havana closed on Sundayhave generated discomfort in social networks, in the midst of the food shortage suffered by Cubans.

“What you didn’t see in (illegitimate) Sanremo: the banquet given by the communist leadership at the Hotel Nacional after the event”, journalist Yusnaby Pérez wrote on Facebookwho shared photos that caused outrage among dozens of users.

“There is money for advertising and banquets, for milk you have to wait for someone to donate it“Rafael Perdomo commented.

“And the old men standing in line for four or five hours to buy a package of minced shit or a puppy. This is ironic and immoral, for this the government wants the efforts of the people, it’s disgusting, gentlemen“, considered Luciano Lucía Hernández.

“What horror!, and today I am looking for food because the meat is very expensive and look how these paunches waste it”, “for the people tripe and picadillo de claria”, “what a shame for the Cuban people who are deprived of everything”were other reactions to the post.

“From the musical event organized by the communist dictatorship, called San Remo, where mediocrity rivaled the sausage factory workers, photos of such a banquet were taken. The communist dictatorship, the real blockade,” published independent journalist Boris González Arenas.

The images of the dinner, attributed to the festival promoted by Lis Cuesta, were also shared, along with others, by the user identified as Eduardito Q-riquera on his Facebook profile.

“Wow, were these some of the dishes of the San Remo festival from the Hotel Nacional? Cuba has no problem!!! Here’s the sample!!! Everything is national production, without spending dollars, or euros, or anything. What a wonder of a country, right?”wrote.

Waoooo these were some of the dishes of the San Remo festival from the Hotel Nacional? Cuba has no… Posted by Eduardito Q-riquera on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

His publication also received numerous comments that showed the outrage of users.

The San Remo had a space dedicated to gastronomy. On the first day of the forum that took place at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba several chefs prepared and presented typical dishes from Italy and Cuba, with ingredients such as pork or cheese, so basic, but that today are missing from the tables of Cuban families.

In addition to the culinary event, The San Remo Music Awards Cuba program included concerts, a fashion show, an interpretation contest with 16 finalists from almost all Cuban provinces and an International Business Fair, in which the wife of Miguel Díaz-Canel participated.as she herself published in her twitter profile.

One day before the opening of the boycotted festivalits organizers announced a part of the foreign staff that came to the island to participate in the event.

The names were restricted to a few participants from Italy, Spain and Mexicoafter what At the beginning of February, in just 48 hours, seven international artists declined their participationamong them the most publicized: the duo Andy and Lucas and Álex Ubago, Spanish, as well as the Mexican Kalimba, the also Spanish Carlos Torres and the Cubans living on the Island Arlenis Rodríguez and Raúl Paz.