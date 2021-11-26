Ironic camphor on Cingolani and the Punic wars: “He is a Communard, left-wing extremist. Draghi be careful “

Luciano Canfora replies to Roberto Cingolani and uses the vein of irony to answer him. Faced with the affirmations of the Minister of Ecological Transition who, speaking on the transmission Tg2 Post, affirmed that it is “useless to study the Punic wars four times, technical culture is needed”, the philologist is clear in his argument: “The minister, of whom I do not know political affiliation – he says to AdnKronos – is a Communard, that is a follower of the revolutionary Commune of Paris (of 1871) who, in the scarce 70 days of government, proposed a reform of the school in which antiquity was eliminated and it was hoped that we only dealt with technical science and contemporary events. So he is a left-wing extremist, Draghi must be warned that he may be alarmed ».

Canfora stresses that explaining to Cingolani «that even the sciences are re-proposed from grade to grade in school, as well as the study of history, is a waste of time because he would not understand so much. Then I thought that irony was the only way to shake the conscience. Homer also falls asleep every now and then », recalls Canfora, alluding to the Latin phrase“ Quandoque bonus dormitat Homerus ”. «And Cingolani who deals with transition, so he goes up and down, maybe he got distracted and said something stupid. Patience ”he concluded