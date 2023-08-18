Ironing eyebrows! Master the Art of Styling Your Look

Attention brow fans! If you think you’ve already tried everything beauty tips for eyebrowsA pleasant surprise awaits you. brow iron It is the latest fashion that has hit the streets and social networks. here’s all you need to know about it amazing trend, Ready? let’s dive into the world Brown Lamination.

This trick has been adopted by stars like Rosie Huntington, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and many more. influencer of fashion. Brow Ironing Has Become a Popular Choice on the Red Carpet Its application and dramatic effect,

How is eyebrow ironing done?

Eyebrows are ironed with specific products, such as gels and waxes. a careful technique, Here are the basic steps:

clean eyebrows, Use a mild cleanser to make sure no oil or residue, apply product, use a small brush to apply gel or special wax in the desired direction. fix size, with an eyebrow brush or comb, smooth them in your favorite direction, dry, Allow product to dry. You’re ready!

How to take care of eyebrow ironing?

Effort do not rub eyebrows difficult.

difficult. use quality products Specially designed for brow ironing ,

, If you have sensitive skin, do a patch test To avoid irritation.

turn to experience

If you prefer to leave it in expert hands, there are excellent professionals in Mexico City such as: Ana Lucia Cortina, Fernanda Issa and Sandra Ruens.

