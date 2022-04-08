Irony? Wayne Rooney’s unexpected response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial comment

2022-04-07

The name of Cristiano Ronaldo rumbled this Thursday after his polemic comment for his ex-partner of the team that requested his departure from Manchester United. Wayne Rooney appeared on a show Sky Sports England where he coincided with Jaime Carragher that his arrival at the ‘Red Devils’ has not worked.

Given this, CR7 He commented on an Instagram post where the two Englishmen appeared and wrote: “TWO JEALOUS”, which surprised the Portuguese friend of Rooneywith whom he shared his first glories in the Premier in the 2000’s. Waynewho is coach of derby country of the premiership local, was consulted at a press conference for the words of Cris, to which he gave an unexpected response.

“In fact I saw (the comment) this morning and I would say that there is probably not a player on this planet who is not jealous of Cristiano”, was the response of the United legend, who added about Ronaldo.

“The career he’s had, the trophies he’s won, the money he’s made, his abs, his body. I think all the players, except probably Lionel Messi, are jealous of Cristiano.”