Irony? Wayne Rooney’s unexpected response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial comment
2022-04-07
The name of Cristiano Ronaldo rumbled this Thursday after his polemic comment for his ex-partner of the team that requested his departure from Manchester United.
Wayne Rooney appeared on a show Sky Sports England where he coincided with Jaime Carragher that his arrival at the ‘Red Devils’ has not worked.
Given this, CR7 He commented on an Instagram post where the two Englishmen appeared and wrote: “TWO JEALOUS”, which surprised the Portuguese friend of Rooneywith whom he shared his first glories in the Premier in the 2000’s.
Waynewho is coach of derby country of the premiership local, was consulted at a press conference for the words of Cris, to which he gave an unexpected response.
“In fact I saw (the comment) this morning and I would say that there is probably not a player on this planet who is not jealous of Cristiano”, was the response of the United legend, who added about Ronaldo.
“The career he’s had, the trophies he’s won, the money he’s made, his abs, his body. I think all the players, except probably Lionel Messi, are jealous of Cristiano.”
Rooney He said this while smiling a lot, to which the media mention that it would be an ironic response, especially since it emphasizes the issue of Messiwho is always said to be one step above him.
Christian He has not come forward and for the moment he is focused on returning to the 20-time champion of England to the posts of Champions League in the table of positions where they march seventh to three points of the classification zone.