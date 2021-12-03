Irpef 2022, rate cut above 75 thousand euros? How the paycheck changes. The simulation

Milan, 3 December 2021 – Tables. Calculations. Brackets. Rates. Calculation of personal income tax. It seemed all done. But maybe not. Or at least not entirely. In the morning, in fact, the idea of ​​a “freezing of the IRPEF cut for incomes over 75 thousand euros” arose for one or two years. This is the hypothesis advanced by Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the control room and referred to the leaders of CGIL, CISL and UIL. The recovered resources would go into a solidarity fund in favor of lower incomes for high bills: 280 million euros to be allocated at the bottom.

On the measure however, there was no political agreement so much so that the Council of Ministers which was discussing precisely this measure had to stop. In particular, to divide – center-right and Iv on the one hand, Pd, M5S and Leu on the other – the solidarity contribution, for 2022, for personal income taxes above 75 thousand euros, which would not benefit from the cut in the study so as to free 250 million euros to be used against the rise in bills. Another breaking point, the one-off deduction of 1.5 billion which, in the pact between parties reached at the Mef last week, would have concerned the employees under 47 thousand euros of income, while in these hours – thanks to the wall erected by the trade unions – it is being considered to lower the bar from 35 thousand euros of income down, narrowing the audience for the intervention to favor the weaker groups. But the proposal seems destined to remain a dead letter.









Draghi’s proposal, however, was canceled due to the opposition of part of the majority. The personal income tax rates will remain as provided and the money to “help” the less well-off (in particular to cope with the expensive bills) will be found in another way.

The solidarity contribution was canceled, but the Mef technicians found in the folds of the budget, between savings and funds not fully spent, about 300 million to intervene on bills without burdening the taxpayers. Considering i 500 million euros of the “treasure”, the availability of eight hundred million is reached. On the other hand, the distribution of the eight billion envisaged in the maneuver for the reduction of taxes does not change: seven will be allocated to the IRPEF reform, one will go to the cut of the IRAP for the self-employed. What could instead undergo changes is the way in which resources will be spread, with a greater focus on lower incomes than in the initial plan. “The convergence point is the improvement of the distribution profile of the maneuver, also to take into account the demands of the trade unions”, said the Undersecretary for the Economy Maria Cecilia Guerra (Leu).









What effects will the paycheck have each month new personal income tax? The tables of Fiscoequo they translate the new ones rates established by the Government in additional monthly entries. A series of simulations useful for understanding a subject in itself difficult, the 7 billion euro tax reform used to reduce two tax rates (from 27 to 25% and from 38 to 35%) and eliminate the 41% one that will be replaced with 43% starting from 50,000 euros gross per year. The Italians, however, want to know how much more money they will benefit from each month and the answer will make especially the happy ones medium-high incomes. Let’s see together the data by income brackets.

What will be the actual impact of the new personal income tax rates on Italians’ payrolls. There are many factors that affect but, as mentioned, the tables of Fiscoequo they tried to translate the new rates established by the Government in (average) additional monthly income

For the lowest incomes, those up to 15 thousand euros per year, there will be no difference in 2022 with the previous year. This at least according to the simulations made up to the last few days. This band could in fact benefit from the Fund resulting from the freezing of the IRPEF cut for income above 75 thousand euros. On the figures in question, however, it is still too early to formulate hypotheses.









Modest economic benefits for this group: only 8 euros more per month, which are halved to 4 for those who do not exceed 17,500 per year

In this case, the monthly income can be quantified in 17 euros which become 22 euros for those who declare 28,000 euros.

As income increases, so does the “bonus” determined by the tax reform which translates into for this segment 27 euros more per month which becomes 39 euros per month for those earning up to 35,000 euros per year.

In the upper range, the increase becomes equal to 52 euros per month. For those who earn up to 45 thousand, the benefit is 52 euros per month.

The lucky ones who have an annual income of 50,000 euros will have the greatest benefits: +77 euros per month

From this band begins the decrease of the curve: +56 euros for incomes up to 55,000 euros; +48 euros for income up to 60,000 euros; +39 euro for income up to 65,000 euro; +31 euros for incomes up to 70,000 euros and, finally, up to the last hours, +23 euros for income from 75,000 to 500,000 euros, share that would have been frozen with the Solidarity Fund but which instead in the light of the latest implications will not be changed by going to draw this money from other savings in the Maneuver.









CURRENT IRPEF:

Rate…………………………income bracket (euro)

23% …………………………… .. up to 15,000

27% ……………………………. From 15,000 to 28,000

38% ……………………………. From 28,000 to 55,000

41% ……………………………. From 55,000 to 75,000

43% …………………………… ..over 75,000

FUTURE IRPEF:

23% …………………………… .up to 15,000

25% ……………………………. From 15,000 to 28,000

35% ……………………………. From 28,000 to 50,000

43% ……………………………. Over 50,000