IRPEF 2022, what changes? Little or nothing, this is the answer that most of the readers of Tax information who participated in the survey on the topic.

From January 1, 2022 the new structure of thetax on personal incomein a nutshell:

have been redefined rates and brackets with a reduction from 5 to 4;

with a reduction from 5 to 4; was revised on system of deductions for types of incomein which the benefits recognized to taxpayers have also been integrated, in some cases, and completely replaced, in others, with theex Bonus Renzi.

Changes irrelevant to many. It’s the same Ministry of Economy and Finance he admits: it is only a first and small step, pending the tax reform.

IRPEF 2022, what changes? The news of the reform irrelevant for 82 percent of female readers

The resources used for the new IRPEF 2022 amount to 7 billion euros: 4.357 million euros come from the reduction of tax evasion and another three billion come from the figures provided by the Conte government for the tax reform. These are the data indicated by the MEF.

But content and resources they seem not to be enough in the eyes of taxpayers.

They have no doubts, in fact, readers and female readers from Tax information: for the82 percent the changes to the IRPEF in force since 2022 have not resulted no relevant news.

Only for the remainder 18 percentwith the changes made with the latest approved Budget Law takes shape a fairer system.





Right away rates and brackets between present and past.

SCAGLIONI AND IRPEF RATES 2022 SCAGLIONI AND IRPEF RATES 2021 Rate Income bracket (euro) Rate Income bracket (euro) 23 percent Up to 15,000 23 percent Up to 15,000 25 percent From 15,000 to 28,000 27 percent From 15,000 to 28,000 35 percent From 28,000 to 50,000 38 percent From 28,000 to 55,000 43 percent Above 50.0000 41 percent From 55,000 to 75,000 43 percent Above 75,000

Even the deductions for different categories of taxpayers (employees, self-employed and retired workers) have changed: the amounts and the income brackets for which they apply.

L’ex bonus Renziis absorbed or supplemented as follows:

for the income up to 15,000 euros the 100 euro bonus remains in effect;

the 100 euro bonus remains in effect; taxpayers with income from 15,000 to 28,000 they receive it based on the amount of the deductions due;

they receive it based on the amount of the deductions due; come on 28,000 onwards the bonus is incorporated into the deduction which is progressively reduced to zero in correspondence with an income level of 50,000 euros.

IRPEF 2022, what changes? The wait is still long for the relevant news

What changes from a practical point of view for taxpayers after the changes introduced? There is not a unique answerof course, also because the news touches both rates and brackets what deductions.

But it is possible to pinpoint where the more benefits:

a increase between 1 and 2 per cent of disposable income is obtained in the bracket between 13 and 19 thousand euros with an average figure ranging between 195 and 285 euros;

of disposable income is obtained in the bracket with an average figure ranging between 195 and 285 euros; in percentage terms the same treatment is due to those who have an income between 37 thousand and 55 thousand euros: in this case, an average of between 555 euros and 825 euros is obtained.

The benefits come down below 1 percent for the following categories of taxpayers:

below 10,000 euros : most of them fall within the so-called no tax area and therefore do not pay tax or pay extremely low amounts;

: most of them fall within the so-called no tax area and therefore do not pay tax or pay extremely low amounts; in the range between 20,000 and 35,000 euros of total income : the advantage given by the reduction of the second and third rate is reduced by the changes concerning the deduction from employee work, which absorbs within it the effects of the supplementary treatment;

: the advantage given by the reduction of the second and third rate is reduced by the changes concerning the deduction from employee work, which absorbs within it the effects of the supplementary treatment; over 60,000 euros: the relief stabilizes at 270 euros per year over 75 thousand euros of income.

The news is not enough for readers of Tax information: from this eagerly awaited revision of the IRPEF more was expected. And on the other hand the same Ministry of Economy and Financein the dedicated sheet, describes the intervention on IRPEF with these words:

“It does not claim to represent one comprehensive and definitive reform of the tribute since, among other things, they remained the rules for defining the tax base remain unchanged. As highlighted by many observers, the issue of defining the tax base presents various critical elements linked, above all, to its progressive erosion over time. This has, in fact, transformed the personal income tax from its origins from a comprehensive income tax into a levy almost exclusively concentrated on employees and pensions. On the other hand, the budget law cannot and must not represent the venue for one overall tax review which requires, instead, an in-depth study and a discussion within one broader framework such as that of a delegation law“.

The interventions included in the Budget Lawtherefore, they appear to be only one taste of what will take shape in the coming months: in the meantime, however, the works on revision of the tax system as a whole they seem to be proceeding very slowly and without a certain direction.