Irpef reform, simulations: 950 euros of savings for those with 40 thousand euros of income, less than 100 for those who earn 24 thousand

There Irpef reform departing next year will guarantee the major ones savings who earns 40 thousand euros a year: taxpayers in this bracket will pay approx € 945 less in tax, equal to 78 per month. The average employee, which according to Treasury data declares 24 thousand euros if he has a stable contract, he will have to settle for less than 98 euros a year, 8 per month. And the income from 28-29 thousand euros they will enjoy practically no benefit. On the contrary it will have a discount of 270 euros who declares 75 thousand euros a year, equal to about 4 thousand net per month, and beyond that figure it drops to 90 euros annual discount. This is the band for which the premier had proposed to freeze the cut for a year by allocating the resources to contrast the dear bills, cashing in the center-right no, Iv and a fringe of the M5s. The figures are the result of simulations of the Sole 24 Ore on the impact of tax cuts – which they will trigger from March when the balance for January and February – for employees without family burdens.

The data takes into account both the decision of reduce the rates five to four of both corrective measures at deductions, with the increase from 1,880 to 3,110 euros of the maximum ceiling for the “discount” from employee work and the absorption of Renzi-Conte bonus. The bonus, which increased last year to 100 euros, will remain in its current form only for those who have a income of less than 15,000 euros and therefore could not benefit from the deduction. The analysis, on the other hand, does not consider the new single check for the sons, which will increase as income falls and the reduction of contributions borne by employees that should be triggered under 35 thousand euros (against i 47 thousand hypothesized initially) to answer the doubts of CGIL, Cisl And Uil.

The tax cuts, the first step in the tax reform, will be translated into a amendment to the maneuver. The cross between the new rates (23% up to 25 thousand euros as today, 25% between 15 thousand and 28 thousand, 35% between 28 thousand and 50 thousand, 43% over 50 thousand) and the new deduction curve that eliminates the “jumps” of the marginal rate brings the peak of savings, as calculated by the Confindustria newspaper, to 40 thousand euros. Today those workers pay 10,976 euros in VAT, in 2022 it will drop to 10,331. More than one emerges from the accounts paradox from the point of view of the distribution of benefits: as income rises, the benefit slowly decreases, of about 20 euros for every 1000 euros more gross earned, while as income falls, savings fall much more rapidly. A few examples? TO 44 thousand euros of income the tax decrease will be 862 euros, whoever earns 50 thousand will be able to count on 738 euros net more, a 60 thousand the advantage will still be 570 euros and 70 thousand will be reduced to 370 euros. At 75 thousand euros the savings stop at 270 euros a year, beyond that amount remains a benefit

Much more sudden is the decline on the other side, that of incomes below 40 thousand euros. At 37 thousand, the benefit is already more than halved: 430 euros per year. That collapse a 260 going down to 36 thousand euros And 87.8 euros to 35 thousand. Number below which, however, should take one small reduction in contributions borne by the workers. In the 28-30 thousand euro range, the one that had benefited most from the 80 and 100 euro bonuses, with the revision of the deductions the advantages are in fact zeroed out. At 28 thousand euros there would even be a small increase in personal income tax, 8 euros, which however is expected to be reset with a correction mechanism. Going further down, the impact is positive again and the savings are intensifying, up to 335 euros a year with a share of 15 thousand euros of income. The simulation does not go below that threshold, but those in the lower income brackets will keep the 100 euro bonus and will see increase deductions for employees, which reach the maximum value for incomes below 8 thousand euros. With the reduction of contributions, then, a saving of 64 euros per year gross up to 8 thousand of income, which would rise to 280 gross per year at 35 thousand euros.

For those who are not addicted, the discounts are expected to be a little lower. For the retirees it will be, on average, 6.5% on average. For this category there will then be an increase in the maximum deduction from 1,880 to 1,995 euros and an extension of the no tax area, at 8,500 euros. For the autonomous (whose no tax area extends up to 5,500 euros) the tax advantage will be lower on average by 16.7% – but it should be remembered that up to 65 thousand euros of income can opt for flat tax at 15%.