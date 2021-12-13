Irregular Champions League draw, frost and embarrassment live: because it will have to be repeated

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 is irregular. The mistake involved Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United. It will be repeated at 15:00.

The draw valid for the round of 16 of the Champions League it is irregular and will be repeated. What happened to Nyon promptly led several clubs to appeal against the Uefa. Reason? Everything happens by chance, to the general amazement. Giorgio Marchetti extracts the Villarreal who qualified for the next round after finishing second in group F (the Atalanta group). Among the possible rivals, the Spaniards could only face teams that finished the group stage in first place.

And here the misunderstanding happens. Michael Heselschwerdt, Head of Club Competitions of Uefa, also inserts the Manchester United. However, the Red Devils cannot face Villarreal having faced them in the group stage. Chance has it that Arshavin just fish the English generating frost and embarrassment among those present. “This is not possible because they were in the same group, we have to draw another team” Marchetti explains. That is why Heselschwerdt carries out the draw again by drawing the Manchester City as an opponent of the Spaniards.

At this point Manchester United are sidelined. However, what happened inevitably created a domino effect on the draw. In fact, it is subsequently extracted from the urn Atletico Madrid. From the live images from Nyon the graphics indicate Liverpool as one of the possible rivals in the round of 16 of the Colchoneros. Even in this case, however, the two teams cannot clash as they have already met in the group stage.

The mistake, however, lies in the fact that instead of the Reds in that urn there should have been Manchester United that he could have correctly faced the Spaniards. Here the draw is thus distorted since from that moment on, if it had happened Atletico Madrid-Manchester United, we would have had different pairings. At the end of the draw, the final draw gave Atletico Madrid Bayern Munich as an opponent while Manchester United took over PSG. From the beginning there were dialogues between the parties with Atletico Madrid who spoke immediately with Uefa to repeat the draw.

In fact, there was an immediate feeling that the draw could be repeated since it all happened worldwide. The Spaniards were in fact the first to have officially filed a complaint. The draw will then be repeated starting from the exact point where the mistake was made. The only two matches of the round of 16 that are certain, in fact, are alone Benfica-Real Madrid and Villarreal-Manchester City. This was Atletico Madrid’s first official note: “We are in talks with UEFA to ask for explanations and a solution after the mistakes made in the Champions League round of 16 draw. ” Uefa shortly after, with a note, officially announced that the draw will be repeated starting at 15:00.