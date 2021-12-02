Irregular heartbeat, muscle weakness and mood swings could be due to a deficiency of this precious mineral salt

Our body when something is wrong does not take long to provide us with clear messages. In fact, sometimes paying a little attention to what he tries to tell us could save our lives. Let’s take an example in the field of cardiovascular diseases. Not only chest and arm pain, but these silent symptoms could also be signs of a heart attack especially in young women. However, this is also true in less serious cases.

Recognizing certain signs could help us live much better, avoiding the daily ailments that sometimes assail us. For this reason today we illustrate some symptoms which, if persistent, should lead us to book a visit for a check-up. In fact, irregular heartbeat, muscle weakness and mood swings could be due to the lack of this precious mineral salt. Let’s see together what it is and find out why we should take this value into account.





We are talking about potassium. This mineral should generally be taken for a requirement of around 2,000 mg per day. Its role is mainly in the regulation of muscle contraction and in maintaining normal pressure values, counteracting the reverse action performed by sodium. It could also reduce the risk of developing kidney stones. It is generally found in several foods. Here is a small exhaustive list:

However, when potassium is lacking in adequate doses it can cause discomfort. Although the event is in fact very unlikely, a lack of it would lead to problems, such as feelings of nausea and vomiting. Furthermore, it would appear that low levels of this mineral salt are generally found in people who have heart problems or suffer from high blood pressure. In this case, increasing potassium intakes, by combining it correctly with sodium, could lead to benefits. However, there are no scientific correlations that confirm this point. Before proceeding in any way, therefore, it is better to discuss with a doctor and understand what the situation is, avoiding the intake of do-it-yourself supplements. These, in fact, in some cases could do more harm than good.

