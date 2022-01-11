“Irregular league! Getting Udinese-Atalanta to play was unheard of”

At Radio Punto Nuovo, during the Punto Nuovo Sport Show, he spoke Stefano Campoccia, vice president and lawyer of Udinese:

“The provision adopted, or the failure to request a postponement, is serious. Perhaps we do not know, but it is fair to know that the provision of the TAR was notified on Saturday afternoon, or the eve of the match with the players who could not have the opportunity to train. The measure is unheard of, the features serious and never seen before. It is unthinkable that the organization does not take into account that the principle of competition is that athletes must be enabled to train regularly. What did not happen The ASL banned us from doing contact sports and we saw the result. I would like to point out to everyone that Atalanta is always an ugly beast. The first leg result was 1-1 and left us optimistic but was frustrated by what happened. The athletes are locked in bed even 24 hours after the game, the players were only released on Saturday afternoon. Each player is his own entrepreneur and had to play compromising in consistently his own season and that of Udinese. It is incomprehensible how the organization of the competition did not take this into account. We were not heard taking into account the postponement of a few hours. I can only congratulate Turin, who played a heroic game. The situation was less compromised than ours but they took the field great. It is surreal that we have not been able to convince the League as even two days would have put the players in a physical condition to be ready for the match. You can’t call a top-flight player in the morning to tell him to go play football. We will see tonight what will happen because the asymmetries are not over: that of Bologna against Cagliari is to be read. This not only affects the two teams, but also who is on the right side of the table. Could Atalanta have been in solidarity? I do not know this, I do not want to enter into the merits. I will not go into the merits of that unfortunate anti Covid measure, but this too is a mysterious element. Another provision was made last season which had elements of reasonableness in the regulation. I am unaware of the reasons why the regulation has been changed. As long as clubs are subjected to situations like ours, we are talking about 12 athletes plus staff members, the staff group was devastated by this situation. When the outbreak breaks out in the team group, the situation always gets worse. Before the unfortunate winter break we had some of the players already with the third dose, who hadn’t done it was a boy or was abroad. The Pozzo family demonstrated a management rigor which is the pride of our company. If the Premier League only plays three games in December and manages to postpone, there must be a reason. Last year we overcame an even more difficult contractual situation. I believe that at this moment we must all make an act of responsibility and maybe the League, even if belatedly, will realize it. I hope that we are going in the direction of modifying this protocol which is not very suitable. We have to get out of a serious problem: what happened to Udinese can happen to other clubs and would undermine the regularity of the championship. We hope the Sports Judge will understand the problem of the moment “.