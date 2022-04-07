Irreplaceable multidisciplinary management in patients with chronic kidney disease

Specialists agree that the more attention the patient receives, the slower the disease progresses.

Dr. Nydia Cappas, Clinical Psychologist and Director of the Primary Care Psychology Program at Ponce Health & Sciences University (PHSU); Dr. Félix Pérez, interventional nephrologist and vascular physician, and Valery Rivera Hiraldo, nutritionist and renal dietitian at Atlantis Healthcare. Photos: Provided by specialists to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The clinical management of these patients is of vital importance, it is imperative every day that the treatment of this population be multidisciplinary, that it has a directed nutritional therapy and the intervention of a behavioral professional that helps these patients to manage their condition in their daily life, due to its impact on the family nucleus.

In this regard, the Dr. Felix Perez, nephrologist, interventional Y vascular doctorclarifies that the most common causes of chronic kidney disease are diabetes and high blood pressure, although there may be other underlying conditions, these are the two main causes.

Due to his personal experience, with family and friends, Pérez seeks to connect with patients, helping them to change their perspective, and for patients to feel accompanied and see everything in a positive way, observing all the options they have today. compared to kidney patients 50 or 100 years ago who just died.

Unlike other organs, as in the case of the heart -which beats-, or the lung -which lacks air- what happens in the kidney is silent, that is why it is important that patients see themselves frequently with the nephrologist or with their laboratories, since this is the tool that primary care physicians have and the nephrologist to be able to take necessary actions and reverse the damage or stop it. A urine test or basic test to estimate protein may be done.

The hereditary factor is important, such as diabetes and hypertension, which also lead to kidney problems. When a patient reports that she has a relative on dialysis, there is usually a hereditary pattern. If a person has a family member with this, she should go with more reason with a nephrologist.

There is no gender or age predisposition, but more than anything due to diabetes or high blood pressure, how long you have had these conditions and how controlled they are. Nephrologists see many patients who are 50 years old, but it is because from the age of 35-40 they already have diabetes and in the long term they begin to see damage to the kidneys.

multidisciplinary management

According to Dr. Nydia Cappas, Clinical Psychologist and Director of the Primary Care Psychology Program at Ponce Health & Sciences University (PHSU), the process of accepting the disease goes through several stages, but the most important thing is that you can recognize that you must seek help.

“We have to keep in mind that when we talk about health, we also talk about mental health and although physical and mental health have been separated, the truth is that they are tied,” he said.

In the middle of her explanation, Cappas pointed out that a relevant aspect when treating the patient is giving her the power to recognize her physical changes and how she sees herself, “they must also learn to set limits, since many times people around them don’t know their medical situation and make comments that hurt them.

The specialist stressed that responses should be prepared in these cases, “not to fight, but to let that person know that they have crossed the limits. The biggest challenge is when the patient is in denial or in shock, the change in routine and adapting to the diagnosis and understand that I can be happy, even when I know I have this disease.

Nutrition for kidney patients

For its part, the graduate Valery Rivera Hiraldo, Nutritionist Y Renal Dietitian at Atlantis Healthcareclarified that the nutritional contribution depends to a greater extent on the stage and the specific health condition of the patient, since each person has individual aspects and values ​​that must be considered when choosing the appropriate nutrition.

She related that the patients, when they arrive at her consultation, believe that she is going to forbid them to eat, and “it is part of the myths and beliefs that we have and the truth is the opposite, we want the patient to be able to eat, feed himself correctly so that treatment along with proper nutrition can prevent disease progression.”

The graduate assured that without adequate treatment in all aspects, the disease progresses in a short time, even weeks, “nutrition is part of the success of what we want to achieve inside and outside a dialysis area for the benefit of the patient, the idea is that get the nutrients you need.

The biggest challenge for the graduate in nutrition, “is that they must break with the myths and recognize the realities of the patients, we are not here to tell the patients to eat. We do not want them to deteriorate and that within their normality they can share with your family to identify your food,” he concluded.

Personal experiences that mark

From his personal experience, with family and friends, the Dr. Felix Perez always seeks to connect with patients, helping them to change their perspective, and for patients to feel accompanied and see everything in a positive way, observing all the options they have today, compared to kidney patients 50 years ago or 100 years ago they just died.

“Dialysis does not kill anyone, it is a filter,” highlights the specialist, referring to the fear that many people have, but people die from other conditions and not from this, so you should know that it is not something that causes harm, although sacrifice for the person, but this allows the patient to prolong his life and have better quality. There are people who cannot walk because they are swollen, they cannot breathe, they do not feel the taste of food, but with dialysis, the patient can have a better quality of life by achieving balance.

The doctor reminds that patients should not abandon their treatments, because “the kidney can get worse and the patient may not realize it,” emphasizes Pérez.