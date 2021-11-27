Winter is the season of the heart and Christmas but also of chapped lips! What a pain to have sore lips from the cold. Fortunately, our help is the lip balm, which with its magical touch will relieve pain and keep the lips soft and hydrated.

But that’s not all. Having full lips is a desire that unites many people. This is so strong that sometimes you try everything to get them. Not only through botox, but also with make up. For example, there are women who use the so-called “overlining”, ie the pencil and lipstick outside the lips to enlarge them.

This is actually one of the 5 mistakes we often make with make-up that age us and make us look unkempt. Make-up is our great ally precisely because it improves us in some ways. But if used correctly, in fact.

So if we want diva lips like Angelina Jolie, Monica Bellucci and Irina Shayk, let’s find out how to achieve this. In fact, irresistibly kissable lips with a bud effect is the trend of winter 2022 in a few moves that will surprise everyone.

Lips all to kiss

Fashion changes and renews itself or returns to the limelight as this chic coat of the 40s for the perfect winter also for the over 50s. For the winter 2022 also the “world” of make-up is renewed and the trend will be the bud effect.

Lips to be kissed with lipsticks that will make them plump and soft. If we have small lips and want to give them volume, before resorting to surgery, let’s try this technique. The lip pencil is used to give depth and define the lips.

As mentioned above, overlining is possible but only when it is not too visible and especially when it is done well and does not give that unkempt effect. Pencil and lipstick must be the same color. Very important thing to keep in mind is not to go too far around the lip contour, otherwise we will not get the desired effect.

For bud effect lips, we need to buy lipsticks matte with a plumping action and choose nuances that evoke the image of blooming flowers. Let’s make our lips blossom with red, burgundy, magenta, pink and nude.

The best lipstick brands are adopting this formula. Opaque lipsticks with a plumping and moisturizing action that will make the lips light, soft and plump. Furthermore, being matte it will resist water and especially kisses.

