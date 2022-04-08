Irresponsible? Santiago Baños confirmed how the search for the new coach of America is going

Santiago Baños pointed out that the search for the new coach of America has not yet begun. In addition, he assured that Fernando Ortiz could remain in the team in the next contest.

America wobbled much of the Closure 2022. For this reason, despite chaining victories in the last two games, they still cannot raise their heads and place themselves in the area of ​​the casts that qualify for the Repechage (within the top 12). In the meantime, you must recompose the command zones.

The necessary departure of Santiago Solari from the technical direction meant a difficult void for the leadership to fill. Immediately, he chose Ferdinand Ortiz as interim coach and, with the rule that the main candidate Nicolás Larcamón could only join in the next contest, he decided to assure him that he would be able to continue until the end of the season. MX League.

In the last hours, Santiago Baths let it be known that Tano could continue in its current role beyond the middle of the year and that, to everyone’s surprise, has not yet started with the search for a new strategist:“The idea was to bring Tano to manage the Sub-20. The formation of the player that we intend to later reach the First Division, but because of how the tournament unfolded we had to place him in the first team”.

“We are focused on the tournament and on adding the most points and getting closer to qualifying. Then we’ll have time to look for a new coach.” pointed out the sports director in an interview with TUDN.

Has a coach idea

In any case, the leader affirmed that they know the profile of the commander they would look for: “Obviously we know what kind of technical director we need to look for. Then, more calmly and if necessary, we will start the more formal search. because I can’t rule out that Fernando Ortiz will continue either. If we qualify for the Liguilla and get closer to the title, he will earn the opportunity to continue.”

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!