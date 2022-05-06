“Irreversible, like in a 70-year-old senior”

In Italy the virus continues to run. In yesterday’s bulletin, Tuesday 3 May, the new positives in the 24 hours were 62,071, the victims 153. Not only that. A few days ago the sub-variant Omicron 4 was isolated in our country, which is spreading in several countries including South Africa.

The symptoms of the sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 (the latter still not isolated in Italy) are similar to those of Omicron: fatigue, runny nose, fever (not always), gastrointestinal problems. But a recent study revealed a new symptom that can emerge months after infection. Let’s go into detail.

Long Covid, the new long-term symptom

A recent study, funded by the British government, revealed a new alarm bell linked to Long Covid, or those symptoms that can appear even months after infection.

The research shows that hospitalization due to Covid could age the brain by twenty years. The study was carried out by experts from the University of Cambridge, who explained how the new symptom equates to a loss of about 10 points from one’s intelligence quotient (IQ).

In the past, numerous studies have revealed that the virus impairs brain function. But the British researchers explained that this is the first study of its kind to rigorously assess its impact.

Long Covid, Cambridge Research

British researchers tested the cognitive abilities of 46 patients with an average age of 51, who had been hospitalized for Covid in 2020. One third of the people interviewed had been connected to ventilators. The patients sampled were subjected to a series of memory, attention and reasoning tests six months after the disease.

The results showed that those who have recovered from severe Covid are generally less accurate and have slower response times than the control group. Patients scored lowest on homework where they had to find the appropriate words for a problem, a test called “verbal analogy“.

According to the authors of the research, this problem was commonly reported among those who experienced the “brain fog»Post Covid. Patients with the worst grades were those who required mechanical ventilation. The severity of the disease would therefore be a driving factor of the cognitive decline generated by Long Covid.

From the research, which also involved scholars from Imperial College London, it emerges that cognitive impairment in Covid survivors is similar to that seen as people age 50 to 70. And if some patients showed a cognitive improvement “gradual»10 months after infection, scientists said some may never fully recover their former intelligence.

The neuroscientist David Menonauthor of the study, said: “We followed some patients for up to ten months after their acute infection, so we were able to see very slow improvement. But it is very likely that some of these will never fully recover“. Premature aging could be due to the virus reducing oxygen to the brain or inflammation of brain tissues that occurs as the body attempts to fight off Covid-19 infection.