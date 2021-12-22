irreversible situation – Libero Quotidiano





The team that follows the social communication of the Prince Albert and his wife Charlene of Monaco this year he had to invent a new way to wish the subjects of Montecarlo Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. To the traditional family photo, with the princes and their children, the twins Gabrielle and Jacques who have just turned 7, an unpublished “social postcard” has been replaced: a portrait painting, in pastel colors. This is because they put the royal family together in front of the Christmas tree for one official photo it was impossible.





Charlene’s health conditions remain serious and mysterious. The sad Princess, prostrate from years of frustrating and castrating court life and weakened in body and mind by the surgery she had to undergo last spring in South Africa, is still hospitalized in a private clinic in Switzerland. To burden her heart a depressive state caused, it seems, also by the difficult relationships with her husband and sisters-in-law Caroline and Stephanie. An unpronounceable word, especially at court: “Depression”, a dark disease that made it impossible for Charlene to stay in Monte Carlo once she returned from a long hospital stay in her native South Africa.

A few days in September, with family and children, then there escape to Switzerland. A dramatic confirmation of his “mental surrender”. From January to December 2021, the former model and swimmer who married Alberto in 2011 and that never, in the official photos and in the “stolen” ones of the gossip, she has shown herself radiant, has she spent a handful of days at the Palazzo. No one at the beginning of the year could have thought that the family would be disintegrated within a few weeks. It is therefore logical that no one thought in due time to take a souvenir photo. It would have been an even more sinister omen.



