Irritated colon? Here’s what you can eat to get better: tips for trying to remedy this common problem.

In our body the colon obviously performs an important function; although it does not play a central role in the absorption of nutrients, it takes care of absorbing water, salt and synthesizing some vitamins starting from waste substances.

Most often, a common annoyance that afflicts him is the so-called del syndrome irritable colonwhich can cause abdominal pain, swollen belly, intestinal regularity disturbances. Primarily in the case of continuous discomfort it is good to go to a specialist doctor; in any case, to try to prevent or get better, what to eat? Here are some foods of a specific diet.

Irritated colon? Here’s what you can eat to get better

According to what was reported by the Policlinico di Milano on its official website, as a scientific article for dissemination, an aid to promote the health of the intestine and the colonist is the diet without Fodmap, which allows to mitigate or even make the typical annoyances mentioned above disappear.

The diet, like any other, must be perfected through a nutritionist and after consultation with the gastroenterologistin such a way as to have the complete picture of the specific case of the patient.

A diet free of Fodmap (sugars such as fructose, lactose, polyols, fructans and galactans) means a decrease in foods such as wheat, wheat, dairy products, fruit and various vegetables; in reverse, fruits and vegetables are low in Fodmap and are therefore indicated.

Space therefore for fruits such as citrus fruits, blueberries, bananas and melonor for example to vegetables such as chips, courgettes, peppers and aubergines; under the advice of the nutritionist, it may be enough to follow this diet (obviously depending on the specific case) even for a limited period of time, the time necessary to alleviate the discomfort or eliminate them.

With a specific path, following the instructions of specialized doctors, as underlined by the Polyclinic of Milan, it can be done ‘rest’ the intestines and make it return to a regular cycle getting back in shape.

We remind you that this article is for informational purposes only and does not absolutely replace the diagnosis of specialized doctors.