IRS is sending more refund money in 2022

Well into filing season and with a third of returns received, the IRS reported that the average amount of refund taxpayers are receiving is $3,401, which is up some $411 from last year.

This increase of 13.7 percent compared to 2021 is not accompanied by a speed in the processing of returns, since the tax agency has recognized that it faces delays and is even hiring staff to remove bottlenecks that may arise. .

If your tax return has no errors or obstacles, you can expect your refund in about 21 days if you filed electronically and chose direct deposit.

Even people claiming the Extended Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and the education-related American Opportunity Credit are already receiving their refund as early as March.

So you can check when your refund will arrive in the Where’s My Refund tool or with the IRS2Go mobile app.

If you filed the return as e-File, you can check the status of the refund 24 hours later, and if you filed it on paper, you must wait at least four weeks.

The IRS said that as of March 11 it had received 54.7 million tax returns, and processed 53 million.

Mistakes to avoid in the tax return

One of the factors that can delay the processing of tax returns and refunds is math errors. A safe way to avoid them is to file the tax return electronically or e-file. Since the programs do the math, you’ll avoid delays.

▪ Check this information very well so that there are no mistakes: Social Security number, name of the person on the declaration must match the one on the Social Security card.

▪ Enter your tax filing status correctly.

▪ Check several times if the number of the bank account to which the refund goes is correct.

▪ Check if you signed your tax return and if you included the signature of your spouse in the case that applies. Declarations without signatures are not valid.

▪ Be sure to claim the credits that apply to you and in the correct amount. You can check out the Interactive Tax Assistant (ITA), an IRS tool that provides answers to some tax law questions that are particular to your individual circumstances. See https://www.irs.gov/help/ita

Remember, once you receive the refund, you can use it to pay off higher-interest credit card debt. These may go even higher because the Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates. Also, with rising inflation and rising cost of living, so leave more money in your monthly budget to cover necessary expenses.

IRS indicated that the average refund in 2022 is higher than last year, exceeding $3,000. LPETTET Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sites with information on taxes and credits

To find out if you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit for workers with limited income, see http://irs.gov/eitc

If you had a child in 2021, you can claim the amount per child of the third stimulus check – up to $1,400 – through the Refund Recovery Credit, which will be subtracted from what you owe the IRS or sent as part of your refund. You can also claim the Extended Child Tax Credit.

The revenue earned on the call gigeconomy, for part-time jobs, temporary jobs, or on digital sites or apps, are taxable. The IRS offers a guide to what your obligations are: go.usa.gov/xz4tG or watch this explanatory video on YouTube, https://youtu.be/3eGvT-BvvFA

For tips and updates, visit the new IRS 2022 filing season information page.

This story was originally published on March 15, 2022 7:06 p.m.

Related articles el Nuevo Herald