IRS return refund: when will it arrive and how to check the status

The 2022 tax season to file the 2021 tax return ended on April 18. However, some taxpayers still do not receive their refunds from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). We explain how to check the status of your return.

Once the return is filed, the IRS establishes up to 21 days to deliver the refund by direct deposit to those who file electronically or between 6 and 12 weeks if it was filed by mail. Nevertheless, the tax agency has noted that some refunds may take longer.

The IRS indicated that returns could be sent up to 90 to 120 days later in the case of tax returns that include tax aidsuch as the Refund Recovery Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit, and Additional Child Tax Credit, because these statements need a more precise review.

How to check the status of your refund?

with the tool Where’s my refund? or Where’s my refund’ you can track your payment. You can also check the status of your refund through the apps IRS2Go. Both tools will show you the status of your payment through the following messages:

Received: The IRS received your tax return, but it hasn’t been processed yet.

Approved: The IRS received your return and processed your return. Through this message, the amount of your refund will be confirmed.

Sent: Your refund has been sent and is on its way to be deposited into your bank account or by paper check via mail

When to call the IRS about a late refund?

The taxpayer must call I.R.S. Yes:

21 days or more have passed since you filed electronically

More than six weeks have passed since you mailed your paper return

The Where’s My Refund? tool indicates it

The IRS communicates by mail to request more information

For assistance in Spanish, call 800-829-1040. For assistance in other languages, please call 833-553-9895.