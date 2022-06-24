Irv Gotti shares his views on Drake’s new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Irv Gotti fed up with the state of hip-hop after by Drake new dance album Honestly it doesn’t matter. He recently had some comments about the evolution of rap music.

Former Murder Inc CEO Irv Gotti recently shared his thoughts on where hip-hop was heading following the response and release of Drake’s latest album, Honestly, it doesn’t matter.

While he’s highlighted his love for Drake and his individualistic decisions, Irv worries about what Drake’s musical turn means for hip-hop.

In an interview with TMZ, he offered solutions to the problems he foresees for hip-hop music. He stated,

“Drake’s new album isn’t hip-hop, and he can do whatever he wants. Let me stress that: Drake can do whatever he wants. As long as I’m alive, this could never be a hip-hop demise, I gotta get back in the game and find myself an***a, then. That’s how this album made me feel, it made me wanna go find me a new raw DMX, new Ja, new Jay, and serve niggas and bring back some good hip-hop . This album is not hip-hop.

Many fans on social media agreed with Irv Gotti after mixed reactions to Honestly it doesn’t matterand many disagreed, saying he just hated.

On Twitter, a user identified as @Rakabash felt like Gotti’s career had peaked, and he lost any chance of success in hip hop. He tweeted:

“Drake rocked Irv Gotti in 2022 like 50 did Murder Inc in 2003. Irv, you ‘got back in the game’ and tried to push us NEWS. You’ve had years to cultivate the talents of Black Child and Cadillac Tah. The threat in Hip Hop is Wack 100, Hassan, e-beefing at 60.

Another user on Twitter identified as @davonct agreed that the CEO of Murder Inc. was hostile to new school rap. He tweeted:

“Irv gotti need to hush drake never said his album was hip hop”.

When Irv Gotti doesn’t criticize the direction hip hop is taking.

He’s busy editing a brand new documentary on one of the most successful hip-hop labels in history, Muder Inc.

Irv Gotti’s Murder Inc. Files and BET networks collaborate on a docuseries to explore the label’s rise and fall after an outrageous federal money laundering investigation and relentless takedown by 50 cents.

The truth is sure to open up old, unhealed wounds. Murder Inc. went through many ups and downs due to federal affair, beef with G-Unit boss 50 centsand internal wars between founders Irv Gotti and its list of artists which included Rule Ja and Ashanti.

In March, BET and Gotti announced a five-part docuseries that will unveil what happened behind the rise and fall of one of hip-hop’s most influential record labels. Irv Gotti hit Instagram earlier this year, promising the docuseries would be eye-opening and reveal the stories behind the headlines. He said: