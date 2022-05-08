Is 15 minutes a day of physical activity enough? The expert speaks: “Beware of fake news on lactic acid, the goal of 10 thousand steps has been misrepresented”

Good news for the lazy and sedentary: 10 minutes of walking a day would be enough to live longer and prevent many diseases. It is the synthesis of one study retrospective published in the journal Jama Internal Medicine which is reinforced by a research carried out recently promoted by Asics which has identified the exact number of minutes of sports capable of producing benefits for the mind and body. Research has shown that it only takes 15 minutes and 9 seconds of sport to start feeling generic benefits, while even a week of inactivity has the same consequences as a week of interrupted sleep, noting a 23% increase in agitation. It therefore appears that it is not necessary to make who knows what “titanic” efforts to benefit from physical movement. But is it really so? “Surely there is one strong correlation between physical activity and improvement in quality and life expectancy of each of us. Having said this, it should be emphasized that it is not only important to carry out physical movement, but also to define its quantity, type as well as carefully evaluate the lifestyle of those who practice it “, underlines the professor Attilio Parisi, Rector of the University of Rome “Foro Italico”, full professor Methods and techniques of motor activities.

Can you give us some examples?

“Let’s consider an active person: carrying out a few more minutes of activity can positively influence his quality of life, but the same cannot be said for a sedentary person who needs to devote significantly more time to exercise. An important study published in Lancet highlighted how they are 60-75 minutes a day of moderate-intensity exercise is required to counter the health risks due to the high number of hours spent sitting. So, 10-15 minutes of daily physical activity can certainly be helpful, but it may not be enough. it depends on what we do in the remaining 23 hours and 45 minutes“.

The WHO has for some time indicated the goal of taking 10 thousand steps a day to give an important help to our health, is the advice always valid?

“Given that to do 10 thousand steps a day is not so trivial (about 8 km), it depends on the purpose we want to achieve. If we think about our health, in this way we can produce positive effects precisely because it would mean doing about 90 minutes of daily physical activity. 10 thousand steps a day is simply an indicationa goal to be achieved, which wants to help reduce sedentary lifestyle e cannot be generalized, because it is always necessary to consider the state of physical efficiency of the person to whom we address this suggestion: they can be excessive for an elderly person suffering from the characteristic comorbidities of old age or even insufficient (or easily overcome) for a very active person or a child “.

What then are the “average” criteria for obtaining general benefits with normal walking? How long per day and how many times per week?

“Walking regularly, possibly for a long time and on a daily basis, as well as improving endurance, strength and balance, parameters connected with a better quality of life, can have an important impact on our health by reducing the possibility of encountering the onset of many diseases chronic non-communicable, but also helping to reduce anxiety and stress levels. Even in some types of cancer patients this activity must be recommended because it can help reduce the progression of the disease and protect against adverse events related to co-morbidities or to the cancer itself. But how much to walk and how often? Here we are helped by the WHO guidelines that recommend moderate activity (such as walking) 150 to 300 minutes per week as a general indication, to be divided into small doses even several times a day, especially if you start after a period of inactivity and are no longer very young. The good news is that it’s never too late to start ”.

On this issue, are there any fake news to dispel?

“I would just go back to thethe target of 10 thousand steps which has been a bit misrepresented. This milestone does not represent a passport to ensure good health, but simply an indication that can help improve it and that must be adapted to the individual. Often there is a tendency to generalize the data obtained from research through experiments conducted on strictly selected population samples based on strict inclusion criteria. In everyday life the situation is much more fluid, because the variables are infinite and it is not possible to keep them all under control. Therefore it is correct to adopt and put into practice the indications that arise from scientific evidence, but always interpreting them with the right amount of common sense. Physical activity, such as a simple walk, must be started gradually and adapted to the starting situation of the individual person. Feeling pain in the following days is a warning sign and not effective. Pain, in fact, is the ‘means’ by which the body warns us that the effort has been too intense. It is widely believed that lactic acid is to blame, but this is really a fake!“.