Is 2022 the best year in history for adventure video games?

ANDn a time when it seemed that only online video games that were so easy to stream would succeed, 2022 has burst in magnificently to get chest out of adventure titles. Those games that we have to spend hours to pass, in a solitude of our home that is no longer such, because we have the ability to share our progress with the entire community.

Elden Ring, a clear nominee for GOTY 2022

You cannot start this list without one of the great candidates for GOTY 2022: Elden Ring. The FromSoftware game has been faithful to the essence of the company to develop the essence of souls in the best possible way, with an endless map that has ended up convincing all kinds of users. Curiously, is one of those undeniably relevant 2022 adventures that doesn’t stand out for its lore.

Hogwarts Legacy, the pearl of uncertainty for 2022

The March 2022 State of Play brought magic to the video game industry with a bold statement: Hogwarts Legacy is coming out Christmas 2022. The “open world” will be one of the pillars of the Avalanche Software game, in which we can choose a house, make friends, learn spells and, above all, defeat our particular Voldemort.

Horizon Forbidden West is much more than spectacular graphics

Just a week after Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring came out, and its magnificence put aside the adventure that Guerrilla Games’ video game entailed. But this sequel to Horizon Zero Down is much more than spectacular graphics and its places deserve to be traveled. Its main story, as well as its side quests, deserve to be completed.

Tunic, the great surprise of Xbox

Andrew Shouldice, we want to thank you. Tunic is undoubtedly one of the most amazing video games of 2022 and is currently only available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Minimalist graphics, individual game mode and framed in the action and adventure genre, this is the triad of elements that its developer could not have culminated better.

God of War: Ragnarök, one of the ‘must’ for 2022

Santa Monica Studio does not usually disappoint and this 2022 will launch God of War: Ragnarök, the video game that will probably put an end to the Ghost of Sparta saga. Atreus and Kratos will travel the world again while developing a very close chemistrythrough a father-son relationship that begins with undeniable tension.

Everyone waiting for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Now it seems that all open world video games drink from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and maybe it’s true, but this widespread obsession in the community makes its sequel one of the most anticipated titles. Nintendo Switch will launch this continuation exclusively in 2022, with expectations skyrocketing and a sea of ​​doubts to clear.