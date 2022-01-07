is a gem from the authors of Guacamelee

More and more small productions are deciding to debut directly on subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft will have a particularly rich month in January – considering that the already announced titles such as Outer Wilds And Mass Effect: Legendary Edition he added in the past few hours too Rainbow Six: Extraction, right from launch.

Today, we learn of another game that will be on Game Pass from day-one, and that fans of independent little pearls should definitely keep an eye on.

Expected for January 18 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC – even on Game Pass, as mentioned – the game in question is Nobody Saves the World and, as the game suggests, it will ask you to… save the world, although apparently no one can. Maybe you do?

Developed by DrinkBox, the same brilliant team behind the beloved Guacamelee!, also Nobody Saves the World keeps a truly unique artistic direction, while asking you to explore a decidedly over-the-top underworld where dungeons and challenges await you.

Your purpose will be to try to save this blessed world, ultimately, by defeating Calamity. And to do this, you can also open up to online cooperative – which makes the arrival directly on Game Pass even more interesting.

The developers describe the game like this:

In this groundbreaking action RPG from the creators of Guacamelee, you can transform yourself from a nobody with no particular signs into a SNAIL, a GHOST and even a DRAGON! Discover over 15 unique aspects, mix their skills, overcome ever-changing dungeons and… SAVE THE WORLD!

Among the other features already anticipated for this colorful journey into the afterlife, Drinkbox anticipates over 80 skills that you can mix and match to create your perfect character – including, apparently, becoming an egg that leaves a trail of drool and breathes fire (but why …? ed).

Furthermore, the difficulty level of the game it will adapt to the skill you demonstrate, so that the title never sounds too easy once you upgrade your character. And, once everything is done, there will also be the New Game +, where you’ll keep the unlocked skins and abilities to continue the journey with even more difficult dungeon challenges.

In short, the glance recalls the uniqueness of Guacamelee! and the hope is that Nobody Saves the World controller in hand can be equally brilliant: to find out, just wait until next January 18th.